It's been three weeks since Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized, raising questions about whether he will return to the Senate and finish out his final term.
The Kentucky senator was admitted to the hospital in Washington, D.C., on June 14 for unknown reasons.
Weeks later, on June 30, audio shared to social media by independent journalist Desiree Townsend suggests that the senator was reported unconscious at his DC residence last month, prompting an advanced life support response. The audio was reportedly obtained from DC Fire and EMS.
A dispatcher can be heard calling for an “ALS,” or advanced life support response, for someone who is unconscious. DC Fire and EMS told USA TODAY it was not able to confirm or comment on the authenticity of the audio recording, citing medical privacy laws.
Who is Mitch McConnell?
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Addison "Mitch" Mitchell McConnell III, 84, is a politician serving as a senior U.S. senator from Kentucky, a seat he has held since 1985. Known as one of the most powerful and influential Republican lawmakers, he is the longest-serving senator in Kentucky's history.
According to USA TODAY, he also holds the record for the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history as a member of the Republican Party, serving in that role from 2007 through 2024 before being succeeded by Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.
McConnell announced last year that he would retire at the end of his term, which ends in 2027.
What is McConnell's health status?
As of July 7, McConnell is still in the hospital, but his staff has remained tight-lipped about exactly what happened and how he is doing.
NewsNation reported that his office gave a statement on July 6, saying he is "on the mend."
“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the statement read.
What health scares has McConnell had?
McConnell contracted polio at the age of two, which paralyzed his upper left leg, but he was able to avoid a lifelong disability due to treatment.
He also struggled publicly with his health in recent years. The senator froze up while speaking with reporters in two 2023 incidents and suffered several falls, using a wheelchair at times as a precaution.
He was also hospitalized in February after experiencing flu-like symptoms, a spokesperson said at the time. He was discharged after eight days.