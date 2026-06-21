So far, Lamb has resisted calls to explain or apologize.

On June 3, he reposted Trump’s November endorsement with no indication it was months old or predated the scandal. The president’s political operation has expressed no objection, at least not publicly, though Trump has yet to affirm the endorsement, either.

In general, Trump has a long record of looking the other way when loyalists are accused of misconduct.

Early in his second term, Trump stood by Pete Hegseth after revelations that his pick to lead the Pentagon had once paid a woman $50,000 to settle allegations of sexual assault.

In Texas, Trump-backed Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary runoff May 26. Cornyn was mostly loyal to Trump but not nearly as much of a MAGA warrior.

Paxton had filed one of the lawsuits in 2020 trying to overturn the election, and spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. He has also been embroiled in more scandals than most: his wife is divorcing him on grounds of adultery, he survived charges for securities fraud and an impeachment by the GOP-controlled Texas House.

Despite all that, one week before the primary, Trump threw his weight behind Paxton, writing on Truth Social that Paxton had “gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN.” As with Lamb, he assured voters that Paxton would “NEVER LET YOU DOWN.”