"Each aims to improve election integrity,'' the judge said. "The fact that the proposed amendment's provisions address different aspects of election security does not prevent them from being topically related.''

That, however, isn't the sole deciding factor.

Ponce said there also is a requirement that the parts of a ballot measure are "sufficiently interrelated.'' And here, too, she said, what's in the package fits.

"They each directly address some aspect of election integrity -- whether through requiring citizenship for voter registration, eligibility and financial influence, requiring government-issued identification prior to voting, providing the opportunity for ballot tabulation at the polls, or affirming the authority of the legislature to pass laws related to timely, accurate, efficient, or secure elections that promote public confidence,'' the judge said. And she said the fact that removing one provision wouldn't affect the rest is legally irrelevant to whether they can be offered in a single package to voters.

An appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court already has been filed.

Keating said the issue is about more than just the number of different changes that Prop 144 would make in election law. He said the package is designed to deceive.

For example, he cited the provision in the ballot measure about having to be a citizen to vote in state elections. That, said Keating, already is state law, having been approved by voters in 2004.