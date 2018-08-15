Step Up to Justice

University of Arizona professor and attorney Stacy Butler founded pro-bono civil legal center Step Up to Justice after 20 years volunteering in civil legal services, helping low-income people in Pima County.

In that work, Butler says she saw large gaps in meeting the high demand for legal help. Southern Arizona Legal Aid, a federally funded legal service provider, can't meet the overwhelming demand, and its funding comes with limitations: Its attorneys can't help people who are incarcerated or undocumented, or someone whose family member has already used Legal Aid.

About 200,000 people in Pima County are living in poverty, Census data show. Research indicates that about 70 percent of people in poverty have civil legal needs, and less than 4 percent are getting that help, Butler estimates.

“There was nowhere to refer people being turned away and we just knew there was so much unmet need," she said

Tucson boasts a number of civic-minded, private practice attorneys who are willing to volunteer their time, but the city lacks the infrastructure to connect those attorneys with those who need them, she said. Step Up to Justice launched in 2017 to make those connections.