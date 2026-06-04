Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Whenever life becomes too turbulent, I like to visit Robert Smithson’s most famous work of art — Spiral Jetty. He completed it in Utah in 1970, yet three years later both he and the jetty were gone. The jetty was drowned by the fickle Great Salt Lake, now in decline, and it didn’t resurface for about 20 years. When he died in a plane crash, Smithson was only 35.

Perhaps the world’s most widely known earthwork, it cost the artist less than $10,000 and took only six weeks to construct, thanks to rented heavy equipment and a hired crew. Smithson created other earthworks, but none received near the attention of the Spiral Jetty. It is 1,500 feet long and 15 feet wide, and the locally excavated basalt rock and mud extend about 600 feet into the lake, curling inward twice, counterclockwise.

It juts out from a remote northern beach of the Great Salt Lake that once was the site of failed oil explorations. The black-gold rushers of the 1930s left most of their equipment behind to rust, and what little oil they found filled black puddles afterward. The other-worldly decadence of this place is said to be what attracted Smithson, and a word closely associated with his land art is “entropy,” a slide toward disorder and randomness. What Smithson might never have anticipated is that his artwork was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2024.

But Smithson knew his jetty would start changing the minute he finished it, and he made no effort to tidy up its shape or surroundings.