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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As I’ve been reading about the old Bear Down story in these pages and elsewhere, I’ve started to wonder what the phrase means in our current context. Is it simply a rallying cry to support our sports teams, a way to unite the student body, or something larger – a philosophy, of sorts, for how we should live? And if it is the latter, should it be?

When I started college at the University of Arizona, I was recovering from a traumatic brain injury that primarily affected my brainstem and left frontal lobe. My right side was paralyzed, and my language skills took a significant hit. But all in all, the consensus among my friends and family was that it could have been worse. Much worse.

That was back in 1998, and when I found myself struggling on campus that fall – struggling to walk, struggling to read, struggling to write – I found a degree of comfort in that phrase: Bear Down. Which is what I did. During outpatient therapy, during classes I could barely comprehend, during the odd moments when a piece of glass would resurface from my skin, I would simply Bear Down.