We could get about 43 minutes of our lives back on average by skipping a trip to the testing station. Across the pilot's roughly 512,000 vehicle samples, ADEQ estimated that Arizonans could have saved $12.7 million in time and driving costs.

The report calls for further analysis and identifies potential changes to laws. Fair enough. But after seven years, we'd like to politely suggest that lawmakers and ADEQ move this forward. Please.

And that gets us to a broader point: we should celebrate innovation in government.

America is the land of great innovators and entrepreneurs: Bell, Edison, Otis, Ford, Jobs and (dare we say it?) Musk. But innovations come in all shapes and sizes. And sometimes they come from within government. Heck, I was proud during my time in office when, together with the Maricopa County Assessor, we launched a title alert program to help with concerns of deed fraud. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes crows regularly (and he should!) about Ballot Trax ― a statewide mail ballot tracking system. And Gov. Doug Ducey not only facilitated innovation by private sector actors (e.g., autonomous vehicles), but his office regularly delivered inventions like Arizona Business One Stop (2022), Arizona eTitle transfer (2018) and an opioid services locator (2021).

Are any of these on par with the creation of the iPhone or elevator? No. But it's about creating a culture that looks for these opportunities.

And that brings us to a recent joint announcement from Maricopa County and Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Together, they proposed a rule that will turn emissions cuts from cleaner construction equipment into credits that businesses can buy to build or expand.