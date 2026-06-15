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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recent criticism of Tucson's leadership — specifically Tucson’s Mayor and Council — reflects real frustration felt by some. We know this because we take the time daily to meet with and listen to constituents, regardless of whether we agree on all issues.

Too often, public debates assume the primary role of government is to maintain order, punish disorder, and protect property and commerce. But there is another tradition of leadership, one rooted in care, stewardship, and mutual responsibility. It’s a philosophy where the measure of success is not how effectively power is exercised over people, but whether everyone's basic needs are met. True leadership means having the courage to roll up our sleeves and put in the unglamorous work of tackling complex, systemic challenges head-on. It’s rooted in building a community that invests in the well-being, safety, and economic stability and mobility of all Tucsonans.

From that perspective, many of the challenges we see around us are not evidence of too much compassion. They are evidence of too little.

When we see people sleeping at bus stops, struggling with addiction, or living in encampments, it is tempting to focus on the visible symptoms. But no one dreams of becoming homeless. No child grows up hoping to live outdoors in Tucson's summer heat. Homelessness is not a moral failure; it is a housing failure. Addiction is not simply a criminal justice issue; it is a public health issue. Mental health crises do not begin on sidewalks. They begin long before the public ever sees them.