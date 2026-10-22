In the official voter pamphlet, the override's campaign committee warns that without it, schools face "devastating cuts to competitive teacher pay." Yet Vail's average teacher pay is $57,905, about $7,700 below the state average, according to the same report. And 41% of Vail's teachers are in their first three years, double the state rate and the highest in the Tucson area.

Then there's science. In the Arizona Department of Education's 2025 results, only 29% of Vail's 11th graders were proficient in science. In math, on the ACT, it was around 50% at the four main high schools. Both beat the state average, but seven in 10 still fell short in science. The pamphlet lists STEM as one of the areas the override funds. The S in STEM is science, and the M is math. Yet no purpose sets a target for either.

And not every student is headed to college. Electricians, welders, HVAC technicians, aviation mechanics and medical technicians need strong math and science, too, from reading blueprints to calculating loads and doses. A real plan should prepare every graduate for what comes next, college or career.

Let me be clear about what this is not. It is not a criticism of Vail's teachers, who carry some of the area's heaviest student loads for below-average pay and do a great deal with less. It is not an argument against art, music, PE or student support staff. Those are worthwhile, and I don't dispute that the override pays for them.

It's about accountability. Any engineering project I worked on had a budget, a schedule and measurable goals, reviewed regularly. A $77 million public investment deserves at least that.