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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We are a group of local organizations and concerned citizens. Our group is alarmed by the recent case of a pregnant Colombian woman held in Border Patrol custody while at Banner University Medical Center Tucson, and we are also familiar with similar cases at other Tucson area hospitals. The purpose of this letter is to better understand your hospital’s position concerning Department of Homeland Security operations on hospital property. We are aware that the Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, and perhaps Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be operating at your facility in varied ways, including:

● Undertaking immigration enforcement operations: conducting investigations and/or arrests;

● Parking in your car lots (or otherwise having a similar presence at your facility) to surveil patients and other patrons;

● Standing guard in patient rooms with sidearms and ensuring noncitizen patients are kept incommunicado, removing telephones from rooms and denying access to attorney and family visits;

● Freely moving about hospital property, including in non-public areas of your facilities;

● Coordinating enforcement efforts with hospital security staff.