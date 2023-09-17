The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the history, contributions, and achievements of Hispanics in the United States. A time to show who we are, to share our stories, but more importantly, to lean into our Poder Hispano (Hispanic Empowerment).

What is El Poder Hispano?

El Poder Hispano is a mindset, a belief that we can accomplish what we set our minds to, and a commitment to help pave the way for future generations. As members of this community, we are all responsible for contributing to the advancement of Hispanics in this country.

As we join this year’s celebration, let’s ask ourselves, “What can I do?”

While we’ve come a long way, much more is needed. According to a report by Latino Parent Voices, 33% of Latino families reported not having regular access to the internet, and many only have access through their smartphones.

What can we do to help Hispanics connect to greater possibilities?

Each of us can play an essential role in helping bridge the digital divide in the Tucson Hispanic community. Every single action, big or small, can positively impact someone’s life. Look around your immediate circle of friends and family and see what needs you can act on. Donate a laptop or tablet to a family who doesn’t have access to one. Tutor on basic digital skills like setting up email, making video calls, or download a translating app.

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in our communities where we can apply our skills to help build the foundation for the development and success of future generations. Local libraries and adult schools offer bilingual digital literacy programs that you can support. Reach out and ask how you can help. If you speak Spanish, these centers can significantly use your bilingual skills.

Leverage your social platforms to be a positive influence in your community.

Sure, we all love seeing fun content on our social media feeds—but learning about jobs, programs and resources that can help us succeed can have a lasting impact.

Generating awareness is key for programs to reach their potential audience. This year, the Public Library Association and AT&T launched a free self-paced online course to help families apply for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to receive up to $30 a month off their internet service. The course is available in Spanish and offers an in-depth overview about the federal broadband benefits available through the ACP, as well as how to determine eligibility and apply.

Approximately 1 in 5 Americans who do not use the internet cite cost as the key factor. Being aware of programs like the Affordable Connectivity Program can make the difference between a family you know having access to internet service or not. Let’s put our social media profiles to good use by sharing inspirational content and beneficial information for our community.

How can you support the next generation of Hispanic leaders?

Impostor syndrome is real, especially when you are a first-generation immigrant from Mexico like me. As we start our careers, many of us can suffer from the inability to believe that our success is deserved and is a result of our own efforts or skills. To help change this mindset, share your success story, and help young Hispanics navigate corporate America – which can be a scary place for first-generation professionals.

Check with your professional network and see where you can be of service. Your employer may have employee resource groups that offer help in connecting individuals with shared backgrounds and interests.

For example, HACEMOS, a group of more than 7,500 AT&T Hispanic employees, support each other’s professional development and create opportunities to give back to the communities where they live and work. The group also works year-round to raise funds for the HACEMOS Scholarship Program to benefit students pursuing higher education. This year, HACEMOS granted more than 100 scholarships to Hispanic students across the country. Since the beginning of the program, HACEMOS has raised more than $4 million for Hispanic students.

If the company you work for currently does not have an employee resource group you can connect with, start one or look for others outside your company.

The power of working together.

This year as we see corporations and community organizations celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, don’t leave yourself out of the equation — your actions can be just as impactful.

Feliz Hispanic Heritage Month!