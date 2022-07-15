 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A writer wants help understanding Biden support:

Inflation and gas prices have increased worldwide - Biden did that by himself?

Shipping delays after 2 years of covid - Businesses failed to anticipate a demand for goods after restrictions were lifted. Still in lockdown, China, which business depends on, couldn’t produce.

The Afghan failure was 20 years in the making. Biden had the guts to stop the hemorrhaging.

We need foreign workers, but trump shut down immigration, asylum, and immigration judges. A backlog for visa renewals keeps documented workers out too.

If you insist on placing blame, try looking at Republican Senators, who only want tax cuts for the wealthy and extremist judges.

Nevertheless Biden and DEMs got some Republicans to vote for an infrastructure bill and gun safety. Bipartisanship!

Biden has been Pres for less than 2 years. Fixing the 4 year trump mess, covid and its aftermath, and the longstanding immigration debacle take time and either cooperation from Republicans or election of more DEMs to replace obstructionist Republicans.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

