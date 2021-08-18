 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hidden profiteers of the Afghanistan war
View Comments

Letter: Hidden profiteers of the Afghanistan war

  • Comments

Reg. “Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz," I need to raise the question of what else we might have expected. The naiveté with which all US governments have justified our military involvement there, claiming that we were building a strong democratic country, is truly stunning. We knew from the start that this was a bottomless pit for the West (as it was for the Russians). We foolishly pretended all those years that we were morally and politically obligated to fight for the Afghan puppet regime. I feel really sorry for our brave soldiers fighting for such a lost cause, a fiasco from the start, but it all shows how much we are beholden to the military-industrial complex to the utter harm of our own country. Kabul will fall soon, just as Saigon fell in 1975. We do not want to learn our history lesson and are thus bound to fail as well in Afghanistan. We only stayed there because the weapons industry profited from this terrible war.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News