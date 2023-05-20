It seems that everyone, including the news media and commentators from both the left and the right, turned out to be dead wrong about the predicted mass crossings predicted following the end of Title 42. Crossings are actually down significantly along the southern border, from over 10,000 per day to 2,000 most recently. It turns out that hopeful immigrants didn't even know what Title 42 was and came anyway. The reason most gave for not crossing since the end of Title 42 was President Biden's new restrictions on border crossing: the requirement to apply online to request asylum, without which immigrants will be immediately deported.