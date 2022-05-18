Letter: Only fascists would claim 32 percent is a majority

I’m reaching out to independents and Radicals, who, deep down in their gut, know the former Fascist President is claiming “overwhelming victory” of those he endorsed; as usual, a total lie. What's new?

J. D. Vance (Ohio) got 32 percent in his primary. Charlie Herbster (Nebraska) received 30 percent.

The former "boxer’s" choice in Pennsylvania, television medicine "cure" huckster, Dr. Oz, barely came close (under one-half of one percent) to McCormick with 31 percent. That vote is heading for a mandated hand count.

Madison Cawthorn lost in North Carolina, never conceding. Watch for ‘an investigation.’ Bo Hines won a House primary by 32 percent. Janice McGeachin lost the governor’s primary in Idaho.

There are more. However, facts show that his endorsements encouraged about one-third of all voters. That leaves two-thirds who think on their own. It is you who should pay attention.

All of the mocked man’s candidates promote the BIG LIE theory that President JoeBiden did not win in 2020.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

