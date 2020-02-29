Letter: Republican for Pete!!
I can say with certainty that this is the most pivotal election of my life. I have been an active, registered Republican for over 40 years, served this state as a Republican Legislator and lobbied on behalf of the Securities Industry in DC.

But, Our leadership has either ignored the problems that are most urgent to ‘we the people’ or they have actively made things worse.

We need a new kind of leader that rallies Americans to work together to solve our most pressing and urgent challenges.

The fix clearly will not come from Washington. Good politics is rooted in helping people, not advancing an ideological agenda. Or bullying and name calling.

We need a leader that isn’t angry, vengeful or poised to start a revolutionary civil war.

We need someone genuine, rational and experienced. Someone with a calm temperament, highly intelligent and more than anything honest.

I’m grateful good people are still willing to enter politics. Peter Buttigieg has earned my vote. PeteforAmerica.com.

Honorable Robbie Shaw

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

