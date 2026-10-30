The pay was too low, and there was high turnover.

The program expansion fixed a longstanding problem. Those services were supposed to have been provided this entire time, but they were not. Nobody did anything about that until the pandemic happened.

I wonder whether the original habilitation program was set up to fail. If it hadn't, then I imagine the costs would have been high back then, as well.

Joanna Galuszka

Phoenix

Vote as if Trump were on the ballot

By all means, if you want to continue the upward surge of prices on your fuel and food.

If you want to continue a war that has no good end and punishes ordinary Iranian people, not their leaders.

If you want to continue to raise the temperature of our planet by developing and burning more fossil fuels, until your grandchildren won’t be able to live here.

If you want to be priced out of the health insurance system.

If you want to continue to enrich the president’s family and oligarch cronies!

Because a vote for a Republican Congressman is a vote for all those things: they march together in lockstep, degrading your quality of life one vote at a time.

If not, vote for JoAnna Mendoza and other Democrats this cycle. Good luck.

Suzanne Ferguson