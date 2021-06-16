Letter: The seven worst Congresses in history were under McConnell

During the past four years, Mitch McConnell held up over 400 House-approved bills, never bringing them up for a vote nor scheduling committee meetings.
On September 22, 2020, Emily Singer of ‘The American Independent’ headlined, “McConnell has blocked everything from legislation to help unemployed workers to a bipartisan background check bill for gun sales.”
After refusing President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee, Merrick Garland, Senate interviews for nine months, he quickly pushed through Amy Coney Barrett in days.
McConnell blocked: For the People Act; Equality Act; The Dreamers’ Act; Climate Bills; Violence against Women Reauthorization Act; $15 Minimum Wage Increase; and virtually every Democratic approved bill. That is in the past few months. McConnell has done this throughout Barack Obama’s eight years and the first five months of Joe Biden’s term. He even calls himself “the Grim Reaper.” The 116th Congress was the least productive in the history of America. The seven worst Congresses in American history have occurred since McConnell has been in charge.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.