For years, I respected, but disagreed the Democratic Party agenda. However, I am now convinced the Trump Derangement Syndrome has converted many Democrats into mindless, myopic puppets who are unable to evaluate current issues on a reasonable basic. Literally, they are brainwashed zealots. Examples. Denying that the border is wide open with its resultant, serious ramifications. Encouraging profligate government spending resulting in record inflation which significantly impacts low- and middle-class citizens. Rampant crime where criminals are not held accountable for their actions. A school system where the US is No. 1 in student spending, but 27th in results. A green energy religion policy that will result in a unreliable power supply and excessively high cost for any type of energy while the rest of the world is laughing while they continue on normally. Trans men competing in women’s sports. As best I can discern, the Biden Administration is doing little to address any of the above problems and you tolerate this ineptness at great peril.