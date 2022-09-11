Letter: Trumpers make claims that don't make sense

What’s with the quality of letters from Trumpers? Take today, Sep. 2, as an example.

Doug Shumway (“Change in leadership”) says we have to get rid of President Biden because we need oil for shampoo and toothbrushes. President Biden is working to transition us into a Green World where we can have all the toiletries we want.

Walt Johnson (“Angry letters from Democrats”) wonders where all the ”fair and balanced” Democrats have gone. ”Fair and balanced” was the claim of Fox News–until it could no longer pass the laugh test.

Tricia Thompson (“Political corruption, bias in FBI”) says the failure to indict Hunter Biden in 2020 proves the FBI’s anti-Republican bias. In 2020 the FBI Director was a Trump appointee. Any bias that existed was anti-Democrat. Perhaps there was no indictment because the case would have been laughed out of court.

Robert Mann

Northwest side