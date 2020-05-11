Letter: What a Biden administration could mean for immigration

It is for certain that a new Biden administration would be sympathetic and softer on immigration, both legal and illegal, than Trump. Biden would certainly support immigration reform legislation providing legalization and citizenship to millions here who entered the country illegally or overstayed their Visas. Even for those with certain misdemeanor convictions. He would certainly withdraw any opposition to continuing the DACA program and seek codification in legislation. Biden would abandon Trump’s Migration Protection Protocols with Mexico related to Central Americans applying for asylum and the President of Mexico might abandon his use of the military on its southern border. Biden could also lessen the standards for seeking asylum in Immigration courts. All could encourage a new wave of tens of thousands of Central Americans. A Biden administration would certainly not take punitive actions against sanctuary cities protecting illegal immigrants, including criminal aliens, encouraging more cities to do so. Biden would likely halt further construction of the border wall. All incentives for more illegal immigration!
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
