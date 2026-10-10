As the summer heat finally winds down, we need to address a mounting public health crisis: indoor heat. When we think of extreme heat in Tucson we think of outdoor temperatures soaring into triple digits. However, high indoor temperatures can be just as deadly. According to Pima County statistics, of the 179 heat related deaths in Pima County this year, almost 40% (70 deaths) occurred inside. If a tenant’s AC unit breaks during the summer the landlord has five days to repair the unit. If landlords fail to act, tenants can fix the issue themselves (if they have the funds) but can only recoup $300 or half a month's rent from the landlord. Landlords should be required to provide temporary relief (window units or hotels), and tenants should be able to recoup higher costs if needed. Summers are getting hotter and we need to protect against more indoor heat deaths.