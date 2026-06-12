I was disappointed to read about the intense backlash against Arizona Coach Becky Burke and her wife Savannah after they announced the pending birth of a daughter. I applaud Becky and Savannah for their courage to publicly celebrate their own loving relationship and the love they have for their children. We have all of these “isms,” many connoting negative attitudes and we can add “heterosexism” for those who are intolerant of any marriage that does not involve a male-female relationship. It is impossible for the haters to recognize that two women (or men) can have a loving and long-lasting marriage that includes children. Sadly those who make these comments are also teaching their own children to be haters as well. To Becky and Savannah Burke, my wife (of 50 years) and I congratulate you on your growing family. Be well, do good work, keep showing the love, and keep up the courageous fight to rightfully claim your piece of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."