Prefer us on Google Learn More

Attorney General Kris Mayes has distinguished herself as a fighter for the people and one of

Arizona’s strongest consumer advocates.

Mayes filed 29 federal lawsuits against the Trump administration regarding data privacy, public

health, federal funding, public safety, election integrity, clean energy, medical research and

birthright citizenship, successfully winning restraining orders in 80% of them.

Mayes has fought for a more just and more affordable Arizona as well. She sued Saudis draining

our aquifers, corporate landlords colluding to raise rents, institutions committing elder abuse, and

utility companies gouging customers. She prosecuted fraudsters taking advantage of Arizonans

and Mexican cartels bringing fentanyl into the state.

As Arizona’s top law enforcement official and consumer guardian, Kris Mayes has filed 49

lawsuits on our behalf, proving she is indeed an attorney for the people.

For her successes in halting Trump’s ruinous agenda and protecting Arizonans against unjust and

unfair treatment, Kris Mayes has earned our vote for Attorney General.

Joanne Wells

SaddleBrooke