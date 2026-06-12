I wish this article explored both sides of the issue here. My HOA limits dogs over 20lbs, however it is considered by many residents to be unenforceable and we have many residents with dogs over 100lbs.

Our complex consists of 1-story condos, with adjoining roofs covering most of the backyards. My next-door neighbor lets his dogs go in his backyard to do their business, and subsequently never cleans it... I have been unable to set foot in my own backyard for 3 years now, without being assaulted by the worst smell I've ever experienced. I have reported him to the HOA and the county, they've even put a lien on his property, and still the situation persists.