Juan Ciscomani claims he's no rubber stamp. Odd claim from someone who voted 100% of the time for the Trump agenda. Interest on the national debt is now 19% of all taxes collected. Juan where do you intend to cut costs and raise revenue? Or do nothing and let the dollar collapse? So far you voted to increase the debt by trillions and give huge tax breaks to billionaires. You drastically cut all services to the middle class but didn't cut spending at all. You've said nothing about Trump making billions trading on issues he's legislating on-sort of the definition of corruption. Do you support the $5000 bribe? Silence is you will. What ideas do you have to solve the social security shortfall and underfunded Post Office? Or just let them collapse as well so billionaires can take it over? All serious issues a Trump man working for billionaires may not help us solve.