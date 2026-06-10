For anyone who wanted to do something after reading Jaynie Parrish’s piece about plummeting SNAP resources in AZ, look no further than the midterm elections. The Arizona House and Senate both have Republican majorities, and almost all of those have Republicans have voted to support DC politicians’ slashing of SNAP even beyond what’s already happening. Luckily, you can change that by voting these legislators out in November. While you’re at it, you might Google Andy Biggs, the Republican candidate for governor, for a taste of what SNAP would look like here if he were elected (spoiler alert: probably more rural kids and families kicked off SNAP to fund tax breaks for corporations and data centers). Regardless of party affiliation, everyday Arizonans like you and I know that taking food from rural and Native families is wrong. We deserve leaders who know that too.