For several years it has been my privilege to participate with others in the Memorial Day services at Tucson cemeteries – this year at Eastlawn and marked by the hymn “Mansions of the Lord” performed beautifully by the Sons of Orpheus. Some years ago (different organizers) we had a negative experience and I thought we should not do it again. But then I saw in the crowd an older, shabbily dressed woman, holding her little American flag, with tears in her eyes, remembering someone she had loved, and lost. So I will continue, as long as I have breath, to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our Country, who lie buried in thousands of cemeteries and unmarked graves all over the world, and to honor those who loved them. And, so far as I am able, to do all I can to prevent the precious lives of our current soldiers from being risked or sacrificed needlessly.