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I’ve reskilled throughout my career, and one lesson has stayed with me. The ability to learn, adapt and take on something new can make all the difference.

That’s why Pima Community College matters to Southern Arizona.

Not everyone follows a straight path from high school to a four-year degree and into one career. People change careers. Industries change. Workers need new skills. Parents return to school. And sometimes the next opportunity requires learning something completely different.

Pima College gives people a way to do that right here in our community with small classes, qualified faculty and programs tied to the needs of our community. With low tuition rates it makes that opportunity accessible to more people.

A stronger community is one where people have the chance to keep learning, keep adapting and keep contributing. Pima Community College plays an important role in making that possible. That’s why I support Proposition 430 and hope voters will do the same.

Salvador Aguirre

Midtown