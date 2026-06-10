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I awake and remember what is happening all around me.

I was born and raised here. Taught the children of migrant workers as a newly graduated teacher from the U of A.

After my marriage and move to NYC, I got a Master’s degree in teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) and taught newly arrived Dominicans. I went on to work for PBS as a consultant for ESL programming.

Then after 47 years I moved back to Tucson.

To a nightmare. I wondered how could I help.

One day I gathered up all my 5 & 10 dollar bills.

Signed overstock children’s books I had written about my teaching migrant families.

Then I began going to small, south of Tucson restaurants that hired individuals at risk.

After I finished eating, I passed out my books with the inscription “Never give up!!” plus a 5 or 10$ bill.

It might not be earth shattering, but for this almost 80 year old grandmother- it is her Face of Resistance.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side