I awake and remember what is happening all around me.
I was born and raised here. Taught the children of migrant workers as a newly graduated teacher from the U of A.
After my marriage and move to NYC, I got a Master’s degree in teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) and taught newly arrived Dominicans. I went on to work for PBS as a consultant for ESL programming.
Then after 47 years I moved back to Tucson.
To a nightmare. I wondered how could I help.
One day I gathered up all my 5 & 10 dollar bills.
Signed overstock children’s books I had written about my teaching migrant families.
Then I began going to small, south of Tucson restaurants that hired individuals at risk.
People are also reading…
After I finished eating, I passed out my books with the inscription “Never give up!!” plus a 5 or 10$ bill.
It might not be earth shattering, but for this almost 80 year old grandmother- it is her Face of Resistance.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.