Although Downtown Tucson, including 4th Ave. is known for its rich Sonoran history, vibrant arts, music scene, and famous culinary culture, it has lost its appeal to citizens and visitors alike. The Star's own columnist Tim Steller recently has written that business is down for a number of reasons. Parking being one of them. Parking can be a crap shoot at best! The parking meter prices have increased July 1st from $1.00 to $1.50 per hour, half of them or more currently don't accept coins, and on July 1st, 4th Ave. meters lengthened the hours from 5 to 7 p.m. now confusing people when trying to park at night and on weekends often leaving them with $42 dollar tickets. So folks decide to park at a downtown business parking lot, only to come back later finding their vehicle has been towed. Park Tucson employs many Parking Enforcement Officers who actively patrol Monday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. issuing electronic tickets as needed.