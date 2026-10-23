It is always fun to listen to political ads and what the liars want to say about the opposition. I saw a commercial that was trying attack Juan Ciscomani and the comment was that Juan voted against AI Controls for children in Arizona. Of course, the first consideration was that Juan Ciscomani is in the federal House of Representatives and does not have a vote on Arizona laws. So, it seems that whoever make up the lies to be repeated on the commercial did not understand the law, but of course, the laws don't apply to liberals and they can make whatever stories they want. The most important point is to inflence the voters to the desired agenda, whether the truth or not.