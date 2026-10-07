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If you vote by mail, you can drop off your signed and completed mail-in ballot at a secure Ballot Drop Box near you. They open Wednesday, October 7 at 8 am and will remain open 24 hours 7 days a week until Election Day, November 3 at 7 pm. Ballots are picked up twice a day and are carefully monitored. Locate one near you on your county recorder’s website (example: recorder.pima.gov/dropboxes). The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 23.

If you vote in person, take advantage of a nearby Early Voting Site and vote when it’s convenient. Life happens even on election day. Go to your county recorder’s website/earlyvotingsites. Your vote is too important to leave to chance.

Know your candidates, vote the entire ballot. The sooner you vote, the less likely you are to have people calling, texting and coming to your door. Voting early is good for all of us.

When we vote, we win!

Betsy Wexler

Oro Valley