 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Are You Kidding Me?
View Comments

Letter: Are You Kidding Me?

  • Comments

My wife asked for two self-test, COVID-19 at home kits and they arrived this week by the U.S. Mail. I guess the US means United States? The test kits are FDA (Emergency Use Authorization) and get At Home Results in 15 Mins. These kits were manufactured for iHealth Labs, Inc. in Sunnyvale California, but the box also says, after the CA address and phone number, that they were MADE IN CHINA!!!! Hello! Isn’t that where the Corona Virus started?

Why should we trust these kits, sent by the U.S. P.S. I can’t stay Socially Distanced from this box kit. And if I need to stick something in my nose or mouth, I can’t wear my obligatory “mask”.

Maybe I should just quarantine myself Forever, at home, and never, ever use the Chinese self-test Antigen Rapid Test kit.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row…

Local-issues

Letter: By Barbara Warren

The crisis in Ukraine is a potent reminder: nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to us all. With nuclear superpowers involved, any pot…

Local-issues

Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News