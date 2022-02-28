Letter: Are You Kidding Me?

My wife asked for two self-test, COVID-19 at home kits and they arrived this week by the U.S. Mail. I guess the US means United States? The test kits are FDA (Emergency Use Authorization) and get At Home Results in 15 Mins. These kits were manufactured for iHealth Labs, Inc. in Sunnyvale California, but the box also says, after the CA address and phone number, that they were MADE IN CHINA!!!! Hello! Isn’t that where the Corona Virus started?
Why should we trust these kits, sent by the U.S. P.S. I can’t stay Socially Distanced from this box kit. And if I need to stick something in my nose or mouth, I can’t wear my obligatory “mask”.
Maybe I should just quarantine myself Forever, at home, and never, ever use the Chinese self-test Antigen Rapid Test kit.
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.