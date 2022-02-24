Letter: By Barbara Warren

The crisis in Ukraine is a potent reminder: nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to us all. With nuclear superpowers involved, any potential conflict could spiral out of control and lead to a devastating nuclear exchange.
As war clouds gather over Ukraine, it's important to remember that Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons. With stakes this high, our governments must avoid stumbling into a devastating nuclear exchange.
President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev once said that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." Any use of nuclear weapons would take an unacceptable human and environmental toll.
President Biden has a chance to stop this insanity by declaring that the United States will never use nuclear weapons first and by halting production of new nuclear weapons.
Barbara Warren
Northwest
