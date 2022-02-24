 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: By Barbara Warren
View Comments

Letter: By Barbara Warren

  • Comments

The crisis in Ukraine is a potent reminder: nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to us all. With nuclear superpowers involved, any potential conflict could spiral out of control and lead to a devastating nuclear exchange.

As war clouds gather over Ukraine, it's important to remember that Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons. With stakes this high, our governments must avoid stumbling into a devastating nuclear exchange.

President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev once said that "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." Any use of nuclear weapons would take an unacceptable human and environmental toll.

President Biden has a chance to stop this insanity by declaring that the United States will never use nuclear weapons first and by halting production of new nuclear weapons.

Barbara Warren

Northwest

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Local-issues

Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying …

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News