Letter: Kozachik's "Controlled Encampments" welcome to Stalin Steve

Yes, I understand that homelessness is a problem (especially for the homeless, by the way) and especially for frightened neighboring property owners. I get it.

Recently I learned that City Council member Steve Kozachik proposes "Controlled Encampments" as a remedy. Seriously! I wonder where he wants to place these camps. City of Tucson Property, I assume.

Let's try this to please Kozachik : I suggest Randolph Golf Course. The City owns it, there's already a chain link fence, just add razor wire up top! It used to be that the community had an issue a few years ago with Randolph Golf Course: Maybe convert it a huge urban park. It was a big thing for a few weeks. He didn't like that. That means it didn't happen. That's all gone now.

Perhaps Stalin Steve Kozachik will be pleased by this bold proposal for controlled encampments at Randolph?

Once we do this, will Stalin Steve next be so hyped as to require the "show me your papers" kabuki?

Dan Wilson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

