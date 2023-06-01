Re: “Judge lets environmentalists' challenge to Interstate 11 proceed”, May 26, 2023. It is a good decision that at least raises the possibility of considering our environment over a new highway. But the key environmental issue is that I-11 should not be built at all; the idea that the solution to heavy traffic is a new highway is so 20th century! In the 21st century, the money allocated for this highway should be spent on public transportation, specifically a commuter rail system, preferably electric, at least from Tucson to Phoenix and possibly points beyond. The New Mexico Railrunner might be examined as a possible model for construction of an even better and more eco-friendly route in Arizona.