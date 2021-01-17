 Skip to main content
Letter: Remove Mark Finchem From Office
Stanley Feldman, Chief Justice (ret.), Arizona Supreme Court, is likely the most experienced jurist in Arizona. He served for 23 years as Chief Justice of the AZ Supreme Court. His Letter to the Editor in today's Arizona Daily Star is an excellent view on how to remove Mark Finchem from holding public office. The impeachment of the President has given documentation to the fact there was an incitement to insurrection against the United States. Trump wasn't the only one inciting.

Mark Finchem was also there and doing that same work in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. It says that no person who has taken an oath of office to support the US Constitution, and who then "shall have engaged insurrection" against the Constitution, shall be a senator or representative in Congress or "hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State."

That is clear. Rep. Finchem is in clear violation of his oath of office.

John Yoakum

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

