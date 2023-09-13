Sarah Wells told her heartbreaking tale of a callous Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) who frustrated her desperate attempts to save an HSSA dog. Sadly this is all too common. While PACC makes every possible effort to avoid euthanizing animals, not so at HSSA. To the contrary, HSSA endeavors to prevent condemned animals from receiving life-saving measures.

Attempting to save the life of an ailing dog Ms. Wells offered HSSA financial aid, placement with a rescue organization, and adoption of the dog. All refused. HSSA routinely denies salvation to its helpless charges by disallowing every avenue of deliverance. In another case, an adoption would have reprieved a condemned dog, but it needed the execution be delayed but one day. A trivial accommodation to save a life, but it was still too much to ask. The needle poke was right on schedule. These dogs pose no threat to the community. They deserve the life denied by HSSA.