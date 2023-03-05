The poise and courage of Principal Kathryn Bolasky, was impressive as she placed herself in danger while confronting a strange and erratic man who last month jumped a short fence and entered a classroom of 25 children at Sam Hughes Elementary school. No doubt her first instinct and act of bravery was to protect her children. She did so without hesitation. TUSD safety attempted to increase the height of the fence. And without hesitation the HOA showed up at the school board meeting to protect the “esthetics” of the neighborhood. The issue is the height of the fence. I wonder if you were to ask the parents of the murdered children at Uvalde about issues like “esthetics” what their answers would be? With principal Bolasky and the educators at that school, the children are lucky to attend Hughes, but on the other hand they are unlucky that they live in a NIMBY neighborhood. The action of the adults to choose appearance “esthetics” over safety is disgusting and shameful.