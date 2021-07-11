Letter: Steller got it wrong

In Tim Steller's Louis Taylor articles he criticizes the decision to conflict the defense of the Taylor civil case and implied that Conover was not informed of that decision.He was wrong. I was one of the lawyers who made that decision; Conover was informed and approved of that decision. The decision to conflict a case does not rest with who is the elected official but rather the Arizona Supreme Court Rules and the facts. Conover represented Taylor in his criminal case. She stated her belief in Taylor's innocence and wanted Taylor to receive money damages in the civil case against her prospective client , Pima County. The Rules state that a lawyer must be loyal and committed to his client's interest. Conover is committed to Taylor's interest, not Pima County's . Conover has not challenged our conflict decision with the Superior Court or the Board of Supervisors... because it was correct.
David Berkman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.