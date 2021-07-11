 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Steller got it wrong
View Comments

Letter: Steller got it wrong

  • Comments

In Tim Steller's Louis Taylor articles he criticizes the decision to conflict the defense of the Taylor civil case and implied that Conover was not informed of that decision.He was wrong. I was one of the lawyers who made that decision; Conover was informed and approved of that decision. The decision to conflict a case does not rest with who is the elected official but rather the Arizona Supreme Court Rules and the facts. Conover represented Taylor in his criminal case. She stated her belief in Taylor's innocence and wanted Taylor to receive money damages in the civil case against her prospective client , Pima County. The Rules state that a lawyer must be loyal and committed to his client's interest. Conover is committed to Taylor's interest, not Pima County's . Conover has not challenged our conflict decision with the Superior Court or the Board of Supervisors... because it was correct.

David Berkman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Local-issues

Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all…

Local-issues

Letter: Camp Grant

Many thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his article on the Camp Grant Massacre. Tucson is not free from systemic racism and it is not only agains…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News