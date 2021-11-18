Letter: UA NEEDS TO UPGRADE CENTENNIAL HALL PRONTO

Centennial Hall on UA's campus needs a major upgrade. It houses Broadway shows, dance, theater, concerts, comedians etc. on a nearly daily/nightly basis. It's an anachronism: old, tired, dated, dinosaur.
The dated design of audience seating is terrible. It is impossible to see over the head(s) of people in front of you; the sound system is passable, barely.
The TWO tiny bathrooms create long lines at intermission adding to the small, crowded lobby congestion.
Ditto the lobby merchandise stand Gridlock.
A new second side entry helps entry immensely; but the tented makeshift bar there creates yet another gridlock.
Newly refurbished Tucson Music Hall, ASU'S Gammage Theater are modern designed venues. UA Stadium is well into it's 21st Century rebuild.
Changes were promised by UA pre-pandemic. A SERIOUS effort to address the situation needs to be re-initiated or the HAMILTON'S of this world will bypass Tucson.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.