Letter: Young Voter Project

According to an analysis by TargetSmart of early voting in Arizona in 2018, 18-29-year-olds accounted for only 7.5 percent of the more than 1.1 million votes cast, despite the fact that young voters make up one of the largest demographics.
Recently, Mission for Arizona launched a novel state-wide project called First to First, where first-time high school voters reach out to other eligible first-time high school voters to register them.
It has never been more important to get young people involved in our democracy. But it is a particular challenge identifying first-time unregistered voters because they have no public voting record.
We need your help.
If you know a high school student who will be 18 by November 3, encourage them to vote. Better yet, encourage them to become a First to First Captain by leading voter registration in their high school. To get involved or for more information, here is a link to apply: bit.ly/first2first
