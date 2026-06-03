When I build or design a new feature for my house, I get a minimum of three (3) bids and then look at resumes, timelines, prices etc. Then I put together a budget to pay for it and get permission from the Boss to OK construction. You must ask yourself where is the budget POTUS, was Congress OK with the demolition, construction and budget for the Great Ballroom? Where are the approved funds coming from? We the People elect our representatives including POTUS, they are required by law to put together a BUDGET for the coming fiscal and then and only then are projects allowed/approved to occur. All APPROVED BUDGETS are administrated by the General Services Administration (GSA). So, much for being “The Most TRANSPARENT POTUS” in History “We the People are unimpressed. Wasting billions of hard-earned tax players money with absolutely No Accountability. Next to come the Arch-de-Trump, there is no End to this man’s narcissism me, me, and me. Mine now!