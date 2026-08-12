Trump said he won two trophy's at a golf tournament at a course he owns. He said he shot a 70 and won because he had talent and the other players didn't. He said he shot a 70 or 2 under par. In 2006 Trump played the course at Lake Tahoe with 80 celebrities and he finished 68th out of the 80. He was credited with a average of 89.3 per round. Apparently he is one of the very few who can go from being an average duffer to a pro quality golfer, and this by advancing in age 20 years and becoming obese. If only we thought it was true. Of course no one credits anything he says but he might get at least some credence if he only enhanced his play a little, but that is not what this blustery braggart is all about.