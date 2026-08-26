Recent updates on the WNBA is highlighting the popularity of the sport because there are stars that are actually women in a league of Women Basketball Players. The story started with Catlin Clark's impressive shooting skills and the physical abuse from other players that were not as good, but didn't want to be passed over. Then Sophie Cunningham stepped into the fray and made a position clear that this league is for females and the media denigrated her for this comment. Now that two male players are claiming to be 'trans' the issue has been forced on the WNBA commissioner to make a decision: Should the league be female only? Now the media is throwing around words like insults: transphobia or transphobic. The critical point is that these are swear words to liberals and utter nonsense to non-liberals but the media like using the words to force their agenda. Opposing silliness does not make someone "phobic" but the media have not figured out that they have lost credibility.