Donald Trump promised a new "Golden Age" for all Americans. Yes, the Golden Age is here - for Trump, his family and his billionaire cronies. The rest of us, not so much. The gaudy, tacky gold embellishments of the White House are symbolic of this phony, bogus Golden Age. People across America are struggling. Does Donald care? No! He told us he doesn't give a damn about high gas prices, and bragged about how much money the oil and gas companies are raking in - "more money than they've ever made". He thinks the people of this country are glad to hear this! This is how out of touch this mendacious miscreant is. These words from Plato really apply: "When a fool gains power, the first thing he does is silence the wise. The next thing he does is gather other fools around him. The final thing he does is destroy the nation." Hopefully the midterm repudiation of all things Trump will keep that "final thing" from becoming our fate.