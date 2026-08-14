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The SOCIALIST Menace: It’s REAL! A list of some Major FEDERAL SOCIAL programs THAT SHAMELESSLY HAVE SOCIAL in the Title:

The Biggie: Social Security Administration, (your monthly check from the SSA) Disability insurance, Retirement Insurance, Services block grant, Supplemental Income, etc.

It is a SHOCKINGLY long list, but here are some of the SOCIAL services I found: Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP (health insurance for children), SUPPLEMENTAL SECURITY INSURANCE (funds for disabled, SNAP (food stamps), TANF (temp. assistance for families), WIC (nutrition assistance for women, children and infants), unemployment insurance, Veteran’s affairs (health care, pensions, disability compensation), Subsidized Children’s assistance (Head Start, School Lunch and Breakfast assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Program, child care, assistance, and foster care.

Fight the SOCIALIST MENACE! I urge all to pass on this list that illustrates the danger to our way of life. Join the movement to ensure

It Can’t Happen Here

michael burdoo

West side