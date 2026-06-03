To divert from the Epstein File and Ice atrocities, Trump attacked Iran. To divert from the Iran debacle, inflation and billions in unnecessary military spending, there is the billion dollar ballroom. To divert from the ball room disaster, he drained the reflecting pool. To divert from the reflecting pool disaster, he sued the IRS for $10 billion and negotiated a slush fund to pay off January 6 felons. To divert from the $1.76 slush fund fraud, we have the $250 bill. To divert from the $250 bill, we have the 250 year octagon and WWE celebration on the White House lawn (which is gone). To divert from the 250 year celebration entertainment bailing, Trump said he would be the entertainment. To divert from that laughable possibility, Trump will…What will he do next? No one knows, but rest assured, it will involve blaming Biden, Clinton, Pelosi and maybe even John Kennedy. Stay tuned for another off the hinges, crazed and vile post on (un)Truth and (anti) Social.