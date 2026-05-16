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The Supreme Court has decreed that forming Congressional districts so that black voters have a good chance of electing people to represent them in Congress is “race based” and unconstitutional. However, forming districts so that black voters have little chance electing representatives is NOT race based and, therefore, okay. Gerrymandering is bad if it benefits blacks, but good if only whites benefit?

Approximately 1/3 of Louisiana’s population is black. Currently, 2 out of 6 representatives (1/3) are black. But thanks to the Court’s decision, the state legislature/governor will be allowed to redraw the map so that there’s a good chance that NO black representatives from Louisiana will be in Congress. How is that NOT race based?

Recently, Chief Justice Roberts complained because his court is seen as partisan. If the Justices don’t want to be perceived as biased, they should start voting for the good of the whole county, not just the GOP party.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side